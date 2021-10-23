A man is his sixties has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail after a woman has died in Tiverton.

Emergency services were called to an address in Bluebell Avenue at 6.50pm on Friday 22 October after someone reported they were concerned.

When police and paramedics arrived a woman aged in her fifties was pronounced dead and her next-of-kin have been informed.

The local man arrested has been released on police bail until 12 January 2022 as enquiries continue.