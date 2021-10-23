This video contains distressing images Play video

A Cornish mother who has to keep her 17 year old disabled son strapped in the car for 90 per cent of the day to keep them both safe, has made a desperate plea for help caring for him.

Matthew Harvey has a rare disability called Phelan McDermid Syndrome. He has a severe learning disability that gives him the cognitive ability of a two year old, he has autistic traits and it makes him aggressive.

Matthew loves his mum. It's his complex disability that causes his violent behaviour. But he's 17 and a half, very nearly a man and he's much stronger than his mum. He has beaten her black and blue.

He bites, he pulls hair out. He hits me with the iPad. I'm covered from head to toe in bruises, I've got scratches on my face. Bald patches on my head from the hair being pulled out. And it's soul destroying. It's heartbreaking that your son does that to you, when all you want to do is love and care for him. Sally Harvey, Matthew's mum

The struggle to look after Matthew has broken up Sally's family. She separated from her husband late last year and moved with Matthew and his sister to Cornwall from Devon, but that's when the struggle intensified.

Crossing the few miles from Devon into Cornwall meant that Sally's care plan for Matthew was reassessed. In Devon, she had 70 hours a week respite including overnight care. In Cornwall she had just ten hours a week and no overnight care.

Every day Sally calls to ask for help. Every day she is told there is nothing available. No residential care, no additional respite.

Matthew's condition means he doesn't sleep well. Sally has resorted to driving him around day and night as the only place both she and he are safe, is when he is strapped into his harness in the car.

Cornwall Council has told us it will not comment on individual cases. But it says: The support we provide is regularly reviewed and we encourage families and young people to talk with us if they need additional support, so we can consider the options available to them.

We maintain regular consultation with colleagues in health and education so that all support options for the family can be actively considered.

Sally says the situation is desperate. She needs help now.