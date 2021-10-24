Body found in search for missing Wiltshire teenager

Police searching for a missing teenager from Wiltshire have discovered a body.

19 year old James Phillips was reported missing on 15th October.

Wiltshire Police say while carrying out searches on Saturday officers located a body in a field in the Blunsdon area of Swindon.Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of Mr Phillips have been made aware of the development.Wiltshire Police say they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.