Man released without charge after woman dies in Tiverton

A man has been released without charge after a woman died in Tiverton.

Emergency services were called to an address in Bluebell Avenue at 6.50pm on Friday 22 October after someone reported they were concerned.

When police and paramedics arrived a woman aged in her fifties was pronounced dead and her next-of-kin have been informed.

Devon and Cornwall Police say following an extensive investigation and results of a forensic post-mortem they are no longer treating her death as suspicious.

A local man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge and no further policing action will be taken.