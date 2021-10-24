Stephen Merchant is backing a campaign to stop an historic and much-loved cinema being demolished in Bristol.

Redfield Cinema is an 100-year-old entertainment venue which sits above a J D Wetherspoon pub in St George.

The pub ceased trading in September after being sold - and campaigners now fear the whole site will now be turned into flats.

The cinema remains largely intact - its 130 seats are still there, as is an art deco frieze which surrounds the former screen and runs across the ceiling.

The venue opened in 1912 as the St George’s Hall Electric Palace before being renamed in 1927 and again in 1935. Credit: Save Redfield Cinema.

The cinema opened its doors in 1912, showing black and white films while a pianist played along.

In 1927, the entertainment venue was renamed the St George's Picture House, and then became the Granada in 1935.

But in 1961, the days of moving pictures reels and movie reels came to a close, with the venue turned into a bingo hall.

It functioned as this for around 30 years before it finally shut its doors.

The former foyer area of the site then became a pub in 1998 - but now the era of the St George's Hall pub has also come to a close.

The cinema needs work, but much of the original features - including the seats, signs and paintings -remain. Credit: Save Redfield Cinema.

More than 3,000 people have signed the petition to Bristol City Council calling for them to classify the cinema as an 'asset of community value' and allow it to be restored for the public to use again.

Comedian Stephen Merchant, who grew up in Hanham, shared his support for the campaign on Twitter.

He wrote: "My dad is helping to save a forgotten Art Deco cinema in Bristol. Please sign the petition to Save Redfield Cinema."

Watch Ellie Barker's live report on the art-deco entertainment venue.

The campaign - which has almost 6,000 signatures - says the petition offers a "huge opportunity for local people to have a community cinema and for the city to preserve a real cultural treasure."

Campaigners say "to demolish it would be a tremendous waste."

But developers hope to turn the site into housing and say the need for homes in Bristol is pressing.