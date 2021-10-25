Play video

Watch Richard Lawrence's report

The brother of a 28-year-old man who died from a heart attack while out on a run is now on a mission to teach others potentially life-saving skills.

Jay Osborne died in 2017 after suffering a cardiac arrest while out on a run.

Jay seemed fit and healthy, but he had an undiagnosed inherited heart condition.

He was a father-of-one, having welcomed his daughter Remi into the world with his fiancée Sam Ford just seven months before his death.

Jay with fiancée Sam and daughter Remi.

He died on his first-ever Father's Day.

Sam said: "He went out for a run which wasn't unusual and unfortunately on that run, he had a cardiac arrest.

"We later found out he had an undiagnosed, hereditary heart condition which we were all very shocked about."

Jay's brother Dan has since set up Jay's Aim - a charity which provides CPR and defibrillator training throughout the South West.

"After Jay first died, the whole family came together and it was Dan who brought up the idea of starting the charity," said Sam.

"It's something Jay would have wanted.

"If we can save one family from what we have been through, then it would mean all the hard work we're doing is worth it."

Dan recently taught CPR to pupils at Newton Abbot College in Devon and showed them how to use defibrillators. One student explained how valuable the session was, saying: “I feel confident in how to save a life now."Another said: “We keep putting all these defibrillators into the community so it was actually good to know how to use them.”

The session follows the school's efforts to raise over £33,500 over the past two years in aid of Jay's Aim.

Speaking of their fundraising, Dan said: "What the college has achieved particularly during covid times is just incredible - I'm completely blown away.

"As a charity we are proud of what we achieve and we hope that Jay would be proud of what we've set up in terms of the legacy in his name as well."

The charity now plans to introduce an extra trainer to help fulfil Jay’s aim and continue training people in vital life saving skills.