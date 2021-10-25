Plans to build affordable homes in a Cornwall village have been objected to by a parish council which claims there is no need for them.

Property developer Westcountry Land has submitted a full planning application for 39 homes at Penwinnick Road in St Agnes - 22 of which would be affordable.

However St Agnes Parish Council has objected to the plans on several grounds, including an argument that the development is "not required".

In its "strong objection", the parish council said the village's infrastructure "cannot withstand" the development.

"The 2010-2030 housing target has been met," it added.

"Harm to village character and does not reflect mining heritage. Outside the settlement boundary and vehicle access is onto a busy road. Lack of sustainable transport proposals. Inadequate affordable housing provision.

"Lack of renewable energy proposals and no provision for specialist housing for the disabled or elderly. Harm to biodiversity.”

Affordable housing officers at Cornwall Council support the application, which they say would help provide much-needed homes for local people.

It comes amidst rising concerns across Cornwall about a housing crisis which has left people unable to find properties to rent or buy.

The planning application is set to go before Cornwall Council’s central sub-area planning committee on Monday 25 October, with planning officers recommending it is approved.

In their report to the committee, officers state it is a rural exception site for affordable housing and the 22 homes would meet “identified local need” which is “a strong consideration in favour of the application”.

The coastline around St Agnes Credit: PA Images

Planning officers have highlighted the local concerns about the impact on infrastructure but say a legal agreement to provide funding for educational provision and public open space would address those concerns.

The report states the developers had originally wanted to build 42 homes on the site but this was reduced to 39 after public consultation about the proposals.

An earlier application had also included a convenience store on site but this has since been removed.

The planning application has attracted more than 100 objections on the council’s planning portal. Objectors have highlighted concerns about a number of issues including road safety, the number of affordable homes, lack of parking and light pollution.

Credit: Richard Whitehouse, The Local Democracy Reporting Service