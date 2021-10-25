A girl is in hospital with burns after she was assaulted outside a secondary school in Truro.

The incident happened on Thursday 21 October outside Penair School.

Police officers were called at approximately 3pm after receiving a report that a girl had been assaulted. She was taken to hospital after being found with burns on her back.

Police arrested a teenager on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Sector Inspector Colin Wheeler said: “The girl involved was taken to hospital for treatment and I am advised that, fortunately, her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“A 15-year-old boy from Truro was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He was later released on police bail.

“We are treating this very seriously and I have been in contact with the school and know they are providing support for those involved and their families.

"CID and local neighbourhood officers are working together to progress the investigation and continue engaging with the community, including the students.

“I ask that if anyone has any information or evidence about this incident then they please contact the police quoting CR/091883/21.”