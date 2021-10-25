A group of "prolific" burglars have been jailed for stealing property belonging to Bristol students.

The men targeted addresses across Redland, Clifton, Cotham and Horfield between January and October 2019.

The trio received sentences totalling more than 15 years during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 22 October.

John O’Brien, 46 and of Kendon Drive in Horfield, was found guilty of 21 counts of burglary and jailed for seven and a half years.

Edward Tiley, 45 and of Goulston Walk in Bishopsworth, was found guilty of eight counts of burglary and handed a five-year custodial sentence.

And Jonny Manfield, 29 and of Horse Street in Chipping Sodbury, received a sentence of three years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods.

DC Louise Yaldron from Avon and Somerset Police said: “We welcome the sentences handed out to all three men for the significant number of burglaries carried out across Bristol.

“Prolific thieves have been taken off the streets and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”