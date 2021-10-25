The RNLI has issued an "urgent" warning to people in Newquay following reports of fake volunteers asking for donations to the charity.

The charity is investigating a scam involving people pretending to be associated to the RNLI.

On Sunday 24 October, Newquay RNLI Lifeboats warned people of a scam.

A spokesperson for the search and rescue lifeboat charity said: "Urgent: It has been brought to our attention that local shops and bars are being asked to contribute to a RNLI Lifeboat Crew party.

"This is NOT an authentic member of Newquay Lifeboat Station nor is it something that any of our volunteers would do.

"Please be aware that this is a scam."