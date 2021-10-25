Woman sexually assaulted during burglary in Cornish village

A woman was sexually assaulted during a burglary at her house in Cornwall, according to police.

The victim was inside her home when a male entered the property between midnight and 2.10am on Saturday 23 October.

The woman - who is being supported by specialist officers - resisted the intruder who then fled the scene.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A man aged in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and sexual assault.

"He has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/092292/21.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.