A man is in police custody following an alleged rape in an Exeter park last weekend.

Police launched an investigation after it was reported a man in his 30s was attacked in the Rougemont Gardens area at around 3am on Saturday 23 October.

On Monday 25 October, a 38-year-old from Exeter was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Lead officer Detective Inspector Emma LeFort said: "The attack took place behind Exeter Library in Rougemont Gardens.

"We believe that following the attack, the suspect fled the area whilst being pursued and members of the public attempted to stop him near the Tesco’s Metro on the High Street.

“The suspect managed to escape down St Martins Lane heading in the direction of Exeter Cathedral.

“If you were in the city centre between 2.50am and 3.30am, notably in the areas of Gandy Street; Rougemont; The Cathedral or were one of the members of public who attempted to intervene, it is essential that we hear from you as you could hold information vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information that could aid police with this investigation is asked to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/092294/21.