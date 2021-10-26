A CCTV appeal has been launched after a man was raped in a Bristol park this month.

Avon and Somerset Police have issued an image of a man they want to identify as part of their inquiries.

The force says the victim was attacked by a man in Castle Park at some point between 6.10am and 6.45am on Saturday 16 October.

A police spokesperson said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the individual, or was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened or have dashcam footage."

Police say they are providing the victim with access to support services.

A force spokesperson said: "The suspect is said to have spoken with a deep accent, likened to being South African.

"He’s described as male, black or mixed race, approximately 5ft 9ins, with dark eyes and a slim face with a narrow chin. He is said to be slim with broad shoulders.

"He was wearing a black puffa jacket with a hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

"We believe he was seen in the Union Street and Broadmead areas riding a black scooter or e-scooter both before and after the incident."

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or the description given, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221242253.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

Police say additional reassurance patrols will continue to take place in the area.