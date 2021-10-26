Dogs have been banned from visiting St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall after “scorching” grass with their urine.

Island bosses said the pets had made certain areas - described as “integral to the character of the Mount” - “unsightly”.

This includes small grass areas which are intended for children to play.

The ban was announced in a statement on the St Michael’s Mount website.

“We no longer permit any other dogs to visit the island,” the statement said.

“The compact harbour and village is mainly cobbled, with restricted areas of grass which are integral to the character of the Mount.

“Previously, use by dogs scorched the grass brown and rendered these small areas unsightly and unsuitable for small children at play, necessitating this change in policy.”

The ban does not apply to assistance dogs, which are permitted to continue visiting the island with their owner.

Some dog owners have criticised the ban (pictured: a stock image of a dog).

But the decision has been met with some criticism, with some dog owners suggesting they do not agree with the ban.

Michele Cornish, who has visited the island with her dog in the past, said: “My family and I have always enjoyed a walk to the harbour on the island, making purchases from the shops, and a meal from one of the cafes.

“I have always understood why dogs are not permitted to walk up to the house, but don’t understand why dogs are now not allowed to walk around the harbour."

The island is owned by the National Trust but is run independently by the St Aubyn Estate.