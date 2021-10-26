The family of a man who died following a collision in Tavistock has paid tribute to him saying there is a "massive void in everyone's lives".

Police were contacted at around 12.40pm on Friday 22 October with reports of a collision on the A386, Parkdown Road, Tavistock.

Daryl Bramble - the 32-year-old motorcyclist from Plymouth involved in the crash - was pronounced dead at the scene.

They describe Daryl as a "loving husband, son and father of two young children".

They said: “Daryl will be sadly missed; he was loved by everyone that knew him. He has left a massive void in everyone's lives.”

His family have also expressed their gratitude and thanks to everyone who has contacted them offering help and condolences.

Officers from the roads policing team continue to investigate the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage is asked email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 357 for the 22nd of October.