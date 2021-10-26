Lloyds to close last remaining bank branch on Isles of Scilly

Lloyds Bank on the Isles of Scilly will close its last remaining branch next year.

The only bank left on the Islands will shut its doors on Hugh Street in St Mary's in April next year.

The bank says it is because most of its customers in the area already use other branches and other ways to bank such as online and telephone banking.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: “We have made the decision to close our St Mary’s branch on the 25 April 2022 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which means the branch is being used less often.

"Customers can continue to bank locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is a short walk away from the branch."All colleagues who currently work at the branch are receiving specific training to support our vulnerable customers through the closure process.

"They will also be on hand to advise and support with alternatives including access to banking services through the Post Office, telephone banking and online banking."

The ATM service will remain at the branch until alternative access to cash is available on the island.