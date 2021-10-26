A search is underway for two missing teenagers from Bedfordshire who are believed to be in Bristol.

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Kier and 14-year-old Joshua.

They are believed to be in the St George area of Bristol or Kingswood area of South Gloucestershire.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "They’ve been missing since 21 October and we’re concerned for their welfare.

"Kier is about 5ft 11ins tall and was last seen wearing a long black puffer jacket and black Nike trainers.

"Joshua, is and about 5ft 7ins tall. He was last seen wearing a dark Nike tracksuit, with a long black puffer jacket and black Nike Air Force 1 trainers."

Anyone who sees either of the boys is asked to call 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221249805.