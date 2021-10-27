Play video

Watch: Billie Eilish and Rainn Wilson back Exeter University's COP26 campaign.

Billie Eilish and US Office star Rainn Wilson have given their backing to a new campaign by Exeter University ahead of the UN’s COP26 climate conference.

The university recently launched its Green Futures campaign in partnership with Arctic Basecamp, urging world leaders to be courageous when they meet in Glasgow later this month.

A number of celebrities have since lent their support to the campaign, including singer Billie Eilish and actor Rainn Wilson.

In a video posted on her social media, Eilish said: “This year our leaders are deciding the global actions required on the environment climate emergency in a critical decade for our planet.

Eilish called on world leaders attending COP26 to "save the planet". Credit: AP

“We must stand together and speak up to save our planet, not just for us, but for our future generations and we need urgent, urgent action now and to work together as one.”

US Office actor Wilson said leaders must act with “urgency” when they meet at COP26.

“Courage. That’s what our world’s leaders need more than anything,” he said in his video.

“The decisions that they make about the climate crisis in the next decade are the most important decisions in our planet’s history.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attend the conference in Glasgow along with leaders from around the world.

“We need to act with urgency. We need to half emissions by 2030. World leaders, are you up for it? I am! Let’s try and do the impossible.”

The COP26 conference will begin on October 31 and is scheduled to last two weeks.