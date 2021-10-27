Jury retires to consider verdict in Penelope Jackson murder trial

The jury trying the case of the Penelope Jackson at Bristol Crown Court has retired to consider its verdict.

The 66-year-old is accused of murdering her husband David at their home in Berrow, Somerset, during the lockdown in February of this year.

In an 18-minute 999 call at the time of the incident, the 66-year-old told the operator her husband was “bleeding to death with any luck” and repeatedly refused to follow their instructions to try and help him.

Jackson denies murder but admits manslaughter of her husband of 24 years, claiming she was the the victim of years of violence and controlling behaviour.

Over the course of a two-and-a-half week trial at Bristol Crown Court, various witnesses described her as “outgoing” and “gregarious” with a temper which was quick to flare up, but soon passed.

Explaining to the jury their route to a verdict, Judge Martin Picton said Jackson’s defence rests on the issues of a lack of intent to kill and loss of self-control.

He said they must consider whether a person in similar circumstances possessed of “a normal degree of tolerance and self-restraint” would have acted in the same way.