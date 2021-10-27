Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in St Austell

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in St Austell in Cornwall.

The casualty, who is in his 20s, was found in High Cross Street in the early hours of Tuesday (October 26) morning.

He is believed to have been injured following an altercation in nearby Old Vicarage Place, and was taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital for treatment.

Firearms and local officers from Devon and Cornwall Police attended, and a man in his 20s from St Austell was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police are investigating to circumstances of the incident and have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/093318/21.