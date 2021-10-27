A man has died following a crash in Plymouth involving a car and a stationary lorry.

Officers were called at 2.15pm yesterday afternoon (26 October) after a collision in a lay-by on the A38 northbound just before Manadon.

The crash involved a blue Mazda MX5 and a stationary Scania lorry. The driver of the car - a 22-year-old local man - sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police force said: "The carriageway was closed for around seven hours for a forensic examination of the scene and the recovery of the vehicles.

"Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"We would also like to hear from anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

"Please contact 101@dc.police.uk or telephone 101, quoting log number 0418 of 26/10/21."