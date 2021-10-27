New footage of alleged arson attack at Bristol's Kill the Bill riot

Play video

Watch new footage from Avon and Somerset Police on night of Bristol riot.

The man accused of trying to set fire to a police van with officers inside during this year's Bristol riots has claimed he didn't know it was occupied but admits 'getting carried away' during a night of violence.

Ryan Roberts is accused of attempting to endanger life by setting fire to the occupied police van.

He says he acted to try and force the vehicle to move away from several hundred protesters who'd gathered outside Bristol's Bridewell Police Station.

The officer at the driver's wheel, PC Richard Grant, told the court he was worried for his safety, fearing he might get caught inside.

Yesterday, the court heard that Ryan Roberts told one officer trapped inside the vehicle 'you're going to go bang'. Ryan Roberts denies saying this but claimed attempts to help roll over another police vehicle was part of a peaceful protest.

In court Mr Roberts said the violence at the protest had started because of the actions of police officers and he believed it was peaceful until they turned aggressive.

In further footage of the night, the 25-year-old, who admitted to drinking and taking drugs that day, is seen on the roof of the police station, the prosecution allege, to incite others with anti-police slogans.

But Ryan Roberts said he was fighting for a cause he felt strongly about and was upset by the way police reacted on the night.

He denies: riot, two counts of attempted arson with intent to endanger life; two counts of attempted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered and two counts of arson being reckless. The trial continues.