New indoor ice rink opens in Bristol in time for half-term

Bristol's new indoor ice rink has opened at Cribbs Causeway in time for the half-term holidays and the festive season.

The city has been without an ice rink for almost 10 years after the one in Frogmore Street closed in 2012.

Lessons are due to start at the rink - which is located at the Venue Leisure Park - from 13 November.

Families will also be able to visit a grotto to meet Paddington Bear and Father Christmas after they skate, to get into the festive spirit.

Head of marketing at Cribbs Causeway Lizzie Taylor said: “We are honoured to be hosting Paddington and Father Christmas at our grotto this year.

"Christmas is such an important time of the year for everyone at Cribbs and we are thrilled to have such a special experience for our many loyal shoppers and local families.

"With our brand-new ice rink completing the experience, we can’t think of a better day out this Christmas.”