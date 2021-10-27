A charity-run sailing organisation, normally reserved for army veterans, has set sail from Falmouth this morning with NHS staff onboard (27 October).

A group of nine NHS staff climbed aboard the tall ship, Spirit of Falmouth, and are travelling around the south coast of Cornwall. They will head to Fowey and back as part of a two-day trip.

Many of the medics have serviced on the NHS frontline throughout the pandemic. The trip has been organised by the charity Turn to Starboard and sponsor Huboo to thank, reward and refresh the people who have done so much to help others.

A group of nine NHS workers are taking part in the two-day trip. Credit: ITV West Country

Simon Lynn, an Emergency Department nurse at North Bristol NHS Trust said: "It is a great opportunity to get away with some colleagues and do a bit of sailing on quite an unusual vessel, something a bit different."

Alison Dean, a nurse at Bodmin Hospital, added: "I've been on smaller boats, but never anything like this. So it's really exciting."

Dave Slack, Manager for the Family Wellbeing Service at North Somerset Council, said: "We're all excited. It's nice to get away and have some time with friends and colleagues and get on the water."

Turn To Starboard was set-up in 2012 to support armed forces personnel affected by military operations. Credit: ITV West Country

Kaylie Buytenhuys, Project Manager at Turn To Starboard, said: "We're thrilled to be setting sail with the NHS key workers. The trip offers a real chance for them to either relax, enjoy the view and experience of being away from it all on the water or to join the six-strong crew and polish off their sailing skills - the choice is theirs.

"We're enormously grateful for everything they've done for us during these unprecedented times and hope they enjoy their time onboard with us."

Turn To Starboard, the forces sailing charity, was established in 2012 to support armed forces personnel affected by military operations and helps serving and retired individuals and their families.

It was the demanding experiences faced by NHS frontline staff during the pandemic that led the charity to offer the sailing trips.

Spirit of Falmouth set sail from Port Pendennis Marina at 10am on 27 October. Credit: ITV West Country

Fellow south west-based business Huboo, a software-driven eCommerce fulfilment platform, has sponsored the trip. The company's bold logo can be seen on flags and banners as the ship departs.

Martin Bysh, CEO of Huboo, said: "The NHS has worked tirelessly for the last two years so we wanted to support this fantastic initiative which provides them with not only a break, but a truly memorable experience.

"It's the least we could do to say thanks after all they've done and being in a position to be able to do so means the world to us."