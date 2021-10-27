Six month ban for driver who left Cornwall man without legs

A man from Cornwall says his life has "changed forever" after he was hit by a car and lost both his legs.

Dennis ‘Den’ Levy, from Redruth, had to have both legs amputated after the collision in the village of Illogan earlier this year.

The 30-year-old was walking along Agar Road on March 26 when the incident happened.

Joshua Dennis Bosustow, 25, of Pine Lodge, Praze an Beeble, appeared at Truro Magistrates Court on Monday (October 25) and pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving.

He was fined £500 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and court costs of £85. He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

'There's a lot more isolation now'

Den - who worked as a cleaner for Western Power before the accident - was forced to leave his job and his home after the crash.

He lived in emergency accommodation for months and said the crash had "changed his life".

“Every day, cooking, cleaning, washing, dressing - it’s all affected," he said.

"Taking a shower now - it’s like a job rather than just walking in. There’s a lot more isolation now, I spend a lot more time by myself. I don’t think it’s necessarily upsetting, just plays with my mental health in ways I don’t need.

“Unfortunately, when you boil it down, it was an accident, regardless of the speculation as to whether he was driving badly or not it still happened, it was an accident, we all make mistakes.

“I feel the punishment could be a bit steeper. I don’t think he should go to prison or anything, but I expected maybe a steeper fine.”

Agar Road in Illogan where the incident happened. Credit: Google

Bosustow’s defence told magistrates a driving ban would be harsh, as he needs a car for work.

They argued he should be given a fine, given his lack of speeding or evidence of aggressive driving.

But the magistrates disagreed.

The chair concluded: "We are very concerned about your driving ability, and this very sad incident, and previous similar offences.”

The court heard Bosustow had committed a previous offence and gained seven points on his license, as well as a cannabis possession charge.

The court added: “Mr Levy, we have every sympathy for your difficulties, and thank you for your attendance. We wish you all the best with your rehabilitation.”