Watch James Arney in action at the annual event

A 26-year-old from Somerset has been crowned Britain's fittest farmer for the second year running.

James Arney from Frome won the annual competition after completing various strength and endurance based challenges throughout the day of events.

He said: "It was very tough this year. The standard of competition compared to last year was a lot higher and the actual event itself was a lot harder.

"The events we had to do were strength endurance, stamina, it covered all sorts."

James said the competition was about more than just physical power - there was a big emphasis on how to "raise awareness of mental wellbeing".

He said: "I think this is a great chance for farmers to get together and talk and discuss and normalise that there are mental health issues going on in the industry and everywhere at the moment."

When asked by ITV News whether he has plans to enter again next year and try to continue his winning streak, he said: "I don't have plans to right now.

"I might do when it comes to the sign up time but at the moment I think I'll just stick with the two wins and go out on a high!"