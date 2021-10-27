Play video

A student-led group in Cornwall is encouraging people to boycott the region's bars and clubs to highlight fears over drink-spiking and night-time safety.

The Girls Night In campaign is spread across a number of cities in the South West including Plymouth, Bath and Bristol.

In Falmouth - where there have been 3 reported cases of drinking spiking since the beginning of September - students have told ITV News they believe more needs to be done to tackle the problem.

"I want this movement to not just be a one night, this is meant to open the conversation," the organiser - who wished to remain anonymous - said.

"It’s about holding people accountable, it’s about holding the bars and clubs to account, and asking what are you doing to better protect the safety of all your customers?"

The Girls Night In group for Falmouth and Exeter has nearly 1000 members, with thousands more expected to participate right across the West Country.

Though it’s called Girls Night In, organisers say they want people of all genders who are concerned about the issue to be involved.

The Falmouth group is now hoping to set up a volunteer-led community walking group doing hourly walks between the town and student accommodation at night.

It's also calling for an anonymous reporting system for those too scared or embarrassed to report spiking incidents, which the group believes is a prevalent issue.

'DRINK SPIKING IS A CRIME'

In a joint statement Devon and Cornwall Police, Falmouth University and the University of Exeter said that they were aware of various reports in the region of spiking and encouraged people to alert authorities of any further incidents.

"We are aware of and concerned about the reports of incidents of alleged spiking, either in drinks or by physical means, both locally and across the country," the statement said.

"Drink spiking is a crime, and where alleged incidents are flagged to the Police or to the University, these will be treated extremely seriously."

Hundreds of people report incidents of drink spiking every year in the UK though many more are believed to take place. Credit: PA Images

"No-one should feel unsafe when enjoying a night out or be subjected to any action that places them at personal risk. Devon and Cornwall Police, local licensed premises and the Universities are working together to reinforce safety measures and schemes across the local area, and to ensure that the concerns within our student community are heard.

"Nevertheless, it is important to be transparent. There have been three cases of suspected drink spiking reported to the police in the local area in the seven weeks since 1 September.

"All three reported cases were outside of the forensic window for testing, however one report is still being investigated, through potential CCTV enquiries.

"None of these incidents involved a needle, or other sharp object."Devon and Cornwall Police are encouraging anyone who believes they have experienced, or witnessed, an incident of this nature to contact them immediately so that they can investigate without delay.

"The universities will provide all the necessary support for anyone who has been affected, via our Student Support Service.

"As a community, we believe that people should not be concerned about their safety when enjoying a night out. However, there are some things that you can choose to do to keep confident that you won’t be at risk."

Wera Hobhouse MP for Bath said that spiking was 'totally unnacceptable'.

Bath MP Wera Hobhouse has also commented on the reported incidents in cities, describing the issue as "totally unacceptable."

A number of bars, restaurants and nightclubs are due to close in the city in support of the campaign.

"Well it's totally unacceptable of course and very alarming for young women," she said.

"It puts them off enjoying themselves and as I say it's born out of what I ultimately call misogyny - a disrespect for women going all the way to hating women.

"So I have calling for such a long time to make misogyny a hate crime which would allow the police to prosecute incidences like this in a much more successful way."