Tori Amos has been making music for more than 35 years and has won multiple awards for her songwriting, performing and producing - and now she is back with her latest album, recorded in lockdown at her Cornish home.

Speaking to ITV West Country in her purpose-built studio, Tori said she has a 'deep relationship' with her adopted home.

"Sometimes I think it's deeper than I even realise," she said. "With the pandemic, being here for 18 months...it's been a chance for me to get close to nature, to really spend time in this amazing land, the myths, the stories, immersing myself in that really comforted me in these mad, crazy times.

"There is something in this land, there is something really unique about it," she said.

"It's hard to describe. I believe there are Cornish fairies, and if you spend enough time here you will know what I'm talking about. It has captured my heart."

Tori's new album, Ocean To Ocean, is released on Friday, October 29th. It is a record about nature and beauty - but it is also one about grief and loss.

Mary Amos, Tori's mother, died in 2019 and her legacy deeply influenced her daughter's latest work.

"Mary was gold," Tori said. "She was a treasure. Her memory is a treasure. When she died, something in me died. I think all this time I have been really trying to come back to life, to be part of the living again.

Tori's new album, Ocean to Ocean, was recorded in lockdown in Cornwall. Credit: Tori Amos/Universal Music

"At one point my daughter came to me and said 'Mummy, I know you lost grandma, I know you lost your mum, but I can't find mine. Where's my mum?'"

Tori is in full album promo mode, and early next year she will head out on a long-awaited European tour.

"There's such a surge of energy that happens when people come together, it's almost like a communion and a collaboration," she said. "I can't wait."