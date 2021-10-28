A south Bristol man who carried out multiple burglaries and dealt heroin has been jailed for five years.

Luke Needham stole valuable and sentimental jewellery from a pensioner, crashed a stolen vehicle and burgled student properties in Bristol.

The 33-year-old, from Headford Road in Knowle, was jailed for five years at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 20 October.

He admitted six offences which all took place in August and September this year.

They were:

Supplying a class A drug (heroin) in September

One count of dwelling burglary in which he stole valuable and sentimental jewellery from the house of a female in her 70s in Olveston on 14 August.

One count of commercial burglary, where he stole a car key from a victim’s handbag and stole her vehicle on 21 August.

The following day he crashed the same stolen vehicle in Bedminster, leading him to be charged with one count of aggravated vehicle taking.

Two further dwelling burglaries of shared student accommodation in Redcliffe on 3-4 September.

Needham was also ordered to pay £190 victim surcharge.

He will also serve the remaining sentence for previous offending on a prison recall.

PC Alice Tanner said: “Luke Needham is a serial thief and we’re delighted he has been jailed for the crimes he committed across Bristol and South Gloucestershire earlier this year.

“We know how devastating burglaries are for victims and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”

A female who was also involved in some of the offences is due to be sentenced on Tuesday 23 November.