Is this Bristol's most decorated house for Halloween?

Is this the most decorated house in Bristol?

Mark Davenport has gained a bit of a reputation over recent years for his light and decoration displays outside of his home on Thicket Road.

He regularly dresses his front garden up for passers-by with Easter and Christmas decorations but this month he has gone for a very specific style.

Ahead of Halloween this weekend, Mr Davenport has created a spooky scene for people in the local area.

"I am a big halloween fan, we do a display every year," Mark explained.

"Nobody else did it on the road and I thought I would have a go. It has made people really happy and people have been coming up and telling us how much they like it with it.

"I do Christmas stuff as well. I try to do things like this every year. My house is decorated all year round."

Mark, who has lived with his girlfriend on the road for around five years, says his display drew around 1,500 spectators last year.

This year it is featured on a number of different maps which highlight the best decorated homes around the area.

The house is fully decorated for Halloween. Credit: Mark Davenport

"People all expect me to do the displays every year, I now feel like I can't let them down. I have got next year's planned already," he said.

"People absolutely love it. They are always asking questions it is quite nice."

When discussing how long the display takes to assemble in his front garden Mark said he usually puts it up in installments over a couple of weeks. Then he takes it down in early November ready for the festive season.

"There are quite a few houses with displays but ours is definitely one of the biggest," he said.

"Over the course of the week there was well over one thousand people who came and saw the display last year so it'd be nice to have the same again."