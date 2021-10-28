Play video

Campaigners speak out against development

A campaign is underway to save greenfield land in south Bristol where developers want to build hundreds of homes.

Up to 600 houses could be built on the Western Slopes in Knowle West if proposals are approved.

But residents have criticised the plans and argued they would not happen in more affluent areas of the city, like Clifton.

Julia Pimenta, from Friends of the Western Slopes, said some people are unaware of the proposals because they do not have Internet access.

“People aren't aware,” she said.

“People aren't clued up about it. There's people in our community who don't even have the Internet, who came to me and other group members and said, 'I really want to make an objection but I don't know how.’”

Under one plan, a developer has earmarked the land for 157 homes - only a third of which will be affordable.

Edward Cheney, who lives opposite the slopes, said the area is not just of interest to local residents - but wildlife, too.

"You get rid of this meadow grassland, the trees, the shrubbery, it all supports a wide ecosystem,” he said.

“Once that's gone, it can never be replaced and we've lost that forever."

In a statement, a Bristol City Council spokesperson said: “We are looking again at a fresh consultation with the community, and taking a renewed look at the ecological impact.

“The recognition of Bristol's Western Slopes as a vital wildlife corridor will be considered as part of the planning process.”