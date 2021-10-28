Max Riley Berry grew up in Lancashire and studied at Hartpury College in Gloucester.

The family of a 22-year-old man who died in a crash in Gloucestershire have paid tribute to him.

Max Riley Berry died following a crash on the A417 on Saturday 23 October.

His family have described him as a popular man who had a "love of horses".

He grew up in Lancashire with his family but moved to Gloucestershire in 2015 after being accepted as an equine student at Hartpury College.

He worked at Renkum Stud in Malvern while at university where his family said he had many close friends. It was also the place where both of his horses came from.

Max then went on to complete a degree in Equine Business Management before becoming a member of the equine staff at the university.

"After taking this summer off to compete his horses, Tini and Ammo, at show jumping events across the country, he started his dream job at Brendon Stud near Brighton," his family said in a statement.

They added: "Max was a popular individual who had many friends and was loved by both his peers and colleagues alike.

"He will be sadly missed by all of his family, who would like to thank all the emergency service personnel who attended the scene.

"Max's funeral will be held at Skipton Crematorium, Walton Wrays Cemetery, Carlton Road, Skipton, BD23 3BT on Thursday 11 November at 2.10pm, if any of his friends or colleagues would like to attend."