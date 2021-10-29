South Gloucestershire’s first through-about has opened on the A4174 Avon Ring Road.

The £6.9 million project to convert the Wraxall Road roundabout into a fully signal controlled through-about will reduce congestion and increase traffic flow, according to South Gloucestershire Council.

It is part of the council's £30million plan to transform part of Bristol's ring road.

The traffic lights were switched on this week and traffic cones removed, allowing motorists to drive on the three lanes through the middle of the roundabout.

Work started on the junction in summer last year and the council says it has been completed within budget.

The whole project is due to be completed in 2025.