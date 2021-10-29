Cornwall pensioner stabbed wife to death at their home

A pensioner who killed his wife at their Cornwall home will be staying at a hospital facility.

Jill Hickery died after being stabbed multiple times at her house in Mullion back on May 29.

The 82-year-old was found dead when police arrived at LaFlounder Fields at around 11am.

Her husband Donald Hickery, 84, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody where he was later charged to appear at Truro Magistrates Court on 31 May.

Following psychiatric reports, it was concluded Mr Hickery was deemed unfit to plead and could not stand trial.

On Thursday 28 October, Judge Linford sentenced Donald Hickery to an indefinite hospital order.

Senior investigating officer, Acting Detective Inspector Nigel Green, said: “This investigation has involved several months of psychiatric evaluation of the offender alongside the criminal investigation.

“Following the sentence passed by the judge, Donald Hickery will remain in a hospital facility under the order and will not be considered for release into the community until it is deemed safe for him to do so.

“My thoughts remain with the family and friends of Jill and I thank them for their assistance and support of our investigation over the past months; during what has been a very challenging time for them.”