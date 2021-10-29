Devon and Cornwall Police referred to watchdog over Holcombe deaths

A police force has referred itself to an independent watchdog after two people were found dead in Holcombe.

Devon and Cornwall Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after the discovery on October 21.

The bodies of a man and a woman aged in their 30s were found at the property.

The IOPC said it was “assessing the referral” to determine whether a full investigation was required.

Flowers left at the scene in Holcombe. Credit: BPM Media

“We have received a referral from Devon and Cornwall Police in relation to the deaths of two people found at a property in Holcombe,” an IOPC spokesperson said.

“We are assessing the referral to determine whether IOPC involvement is required in an investigation.”

Flowers and cards have been left at the scene, with one stating: “We love you, you will never be forgotten and you will be missed."