Roads in Devon and Cornwall have closed after a night of heavy rain and strong winds battered the region.

Fallen trees and flooding have been reported on a number of busy A roads across the two counties.

It comes after heavy rainfall in the West Country, with more wet weather forecast by the Met Office.

Two cars were involved in a crash on the A30 near Honiton after one aquaplaned and lost control.

A total of 14 flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency, including the River Plym, River Tavy and River Tamar.

Flooding has been reported on roads across the South West.

Roads affected:

Slow traffic in Langford Road, Honiton, because of a landslip at Cheney's Lane.

Maer Lane in Exmouth is "impassable" because of flooding between Foxholes Hill and West Down Lane.

Heavy traffic reported on the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions because of strong winds and lane restrictions.

Updates to come.