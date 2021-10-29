A manhunt was launched after a convicted killer absconded from an open prison in Gloucestershire.

The man was serving a sentence for manslaughter at HMP Leyhill in Tortworth and was last seen in the Bristol area on the night of Thursday 28 October.

Avon and Somerset Police appealed for the public’s help to find him, warning he should not be approached.

In an update, the force said he was arrested on the morning of Friday 29 October.

"We're grateful to members of the public who shared our appeal and called in with information," a spokesperson for the force said.