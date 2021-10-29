A woman who murdered her husband "sought to portray him as a monster" during her trial, a judge has said.

Retired accountant Penelope Jackson has been jailed for at least 18 years for knifing her husband to death.

She then refusing to follow a 999 operator’s instructions to help him as he bled to death on the kitchen floor.

As he sentenced her at Bristol Crown Court, Judge Martin Picton remarked Jackson had shown “not a shred of remorse” for the killing.

Judge Picton said: “Despite professing to still love him, you sought to portray David Jackson as a monster.

“Whilst there was no doubt, as in any marriage, points of friction that the lockdown would have exacerbated, I have no doubt that he was nothing like the person you have claimed.”

Judge Picton continued: “You took the life of another human being. That is a terrible thing to do and it represents a burden you and all the other family members will have to bear for the rest of their lives.

“Their memories of (David Jackson) will always be tarnished by the manner of his death and by the way you sought to portray him.”

David Jackson and Penelope Jackson with their daughter Isabelle.

He added he had not seen “a shred of remorse” from the defendant during the four days she gave evidence.

Speaking after the sentencing, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey from Avon and Somerset Police said: “This is a deeply tragic case, which centred around suspected physical and mental abuse.

“I’d like to pay tribute to David Jackson’s family at this difficult time. The past few months have been tortuous for them and they have shown incredible courage throughout this undoubtedly painful legal process.

“They continue to receive support from a specialist officer and have understandably asked for their privacy to be respected as they look to come to terms with what has happened over the course of this year.”