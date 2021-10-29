Woman sexually assaulted at Bridgwater nightclub - police appeal

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a nightclub in Bridgwater.

Officers say they are looking for witnesses after a female was inappropriately touched at The Palace Nightclub around 1am on Sunday 26 September.

The victim is being supported by services after the assault.

They say that they would like to identify and talk to two men who were in the club at the time of the alleged incident.

Police want to speak to two men in connection with the incident.

"CCTV enquiries have been carried out," the force said in a statement.

"We’re keen to identify and talk to two males seen in the club at around that time as part of our investigation."

The first man is described as white, late-teens, about 6ft, with blond hair and stubble. He was wearing a white T-shirt with blue and yellow on the sleeves and a pair of glasses.

The second man is described as black, late-teens, about 6ft 1ins, with medium length hair and stubble. He was wearing a black T-shirt with a silver neck chain.

The force added: "Anyone who saw what happened, or recognises the males from the descriptions, should call 101 and give reference number 5221224673.

"You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111."