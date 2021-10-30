Body found near Wiltshire’s historic Caen Hill locks

A body has been found in the water near Wiltshire’s Caen Hill locks.

The discovery was made by a member of the public shortly before 9am on Saturday (October 30).

The locks, which are located in Devizes, are a Scheduled Ancient Monument and a popular tourist attraction.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said officers are now working to identify the body.

“We are currently dealing with the discovery of a body in the Kennet & Avon Canal in Devizes,” the force said in a statement.

“The body was found shortly before 9am by a member of the public close to the Caen Hill lock.

“Our investigations are currently ongoing to establish the identity of the person, with a scene in place, and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote log 88 of today’s date (30/10).”