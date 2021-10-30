Extra police patrols are to take place in Yeovil following an armed robbery.

Avon & Somerset Police were called to a shop on Wessex Road at around 7.45 am, on October 30.

The force says suspects entered the store and made off with a quantity of cash.

Officers searched the area but nobody matching the suspects’ description was found.

They are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The neighbourhood team has been made aware and extra reassurance patrols will be conducted.

"We’re keen to speak with anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam and may have seen two males making off from the store in the direction of Greenwood Road.

"If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and give reference number 5221254645."