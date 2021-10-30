Murder arrest after man found dead in Plymouth flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead at a flat in Plymouth.

Emergency services responded to the incident in Hurrell Court, Efford, on the evening of October 29.

A man in his 60s was found dead at a flat, while a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Shortly after 6pm on Friday, October 29, the police and ambulance service were called to a flat in Hurrell Court, Efford Lane, Plymouth, where a male in his 60s was pronounced deceased.

"A male in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

"No other persons are being sought in relation to this incident."