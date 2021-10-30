Roads flooded in Bristol after weather warning issued by Met Office

Roads in Bristol and other parts of the West Country have flooded once again after heavy rainfall overnight.

Whiteladies Road was left submerged after a deluge in the city on Saturday (October 30) morning.

Pictures showed cars driving through the floodwater while pedestrians were forced to find alternative ways around - or get wet.

Disruption on roads and rail

Elsewhere, train services were suspended between Swindon and Gloucester because of a landslip near Kemble and Stroud.

Services are slowly returning to normal with delays of up to an hour.

Delays of up to 45 minutes and some cancellations are also expected services between Bristol Temple Meads and Taunton.

Flooding has been reported on roads across the West Country.

A lane was closed due to flooding on the M5 southbound between junction 19 for Portishead and junction 20 for Clevedon.

It has since reopened.

The A358 at Donyatt in Somerset was blocked in both directions because of flooding and a broken down vehicle between the Ilminster turn-off and The George Inn.

A number of vehicles are believed to have gotten stuck and are awaiting recovery. Credit: Busbys Reclamation

There is also floodwater on Maer Lane in Exmouth, which is described as “unpassable”.

More rain forecast

A yellow warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for Sunday (October 31).

Forecasters say heavy rainfall is likely across the South West and may cause flooding in certain areas.

Updates to come.