Flood warnings issued in South West after heavy rainfall

Flood warnings have been issued across the South after a night of heavy rainfall.

In Somerset, 15 flood alerts and one flood warning have been issued by the Environment Agency as rivers swell with deep water.

The agency has urged residents in Sea and those living near the A358 south of Donyatt, the B3168 at Ilford Bridges and the Isle Brewers to Fivehead road to install flood defences.

People living along Station Road in Ilminster have been putting out sandbags to prevent flooding Credit: Kelly Arnell-Henderson

A statement said: "Our incident response staff are checking and clearing debris screens, bridges and culverts.

"If you have property flood resilience equipment, please install it now. Please stay aware by checking the gov.uk website for further forecasts and in case further warnings are issued in the area."

Babbacombe Road in Torquay (left) and Marjorie Kelly Way footpath and underpass in Ivybridge (left) Credit: Deveon Live/BPM Media

Meanwhile, in Devon, Babbacombe Road in Torquay has been left heavily flooded, and high levels of water have also been spotted flowing through Marjorie Kelly Way underpass in Ivybridge.

The heavy rain overnight has left it's impact on parts of Dorset. Credit: Dorset Council

In Dorset, roads have been left covered with surface water while river levels are still rising, with some roads blocked due to fallen trees.