A North Devon holiday park was evacuated as firefighters tackled a blaze in a swimming pool complex.

The incident, which happened on Saturday 30 October, saw eight fire engines called to Watermouth Lodges holiday park in Berrynarbor near Ilfracombe.

Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was called to a large fire within the premises at around 5pm.

The main function building was evacuated as a result and people were asked to avoid the area

No casualties were reported.

Credit: Devon Live/BPM Media

A statement from the service said: "There was 100% fire damage to the pool and sauna area, along with 50% smoke damage to the toilets and changing rooms.

"The cause is still under investigation."

Fire crews used the holiday park's pool as a water supply and successfully put out the fire at around 7.40am on Sunday 31 October.