More than 100 additional homes could be introduced to support families in Bristol who are homeless.

The plans are set to be discussed by Bristol City council's cabinet next week.

It is hoped the additional housing will ease pressure on current emergency accommodation in the city.

It comes as the council has warned more people could become there could become homeless due to the end of the temporary eviction ban, which was introduced in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made at the Cabinet meeting on November 2.

The proposals would add to the existing stock of supported accommodation, which is currently provided through a framework of providers.

This current framework is due to expire in March next year, and the cabinet is being asked to extend this for a further four years.

The majority of families currently living in emergency accommodation have support needs that are not being met. These include physical and mental health needs, budgeting, access to benefits and support to find employment, education and training.

Additional supported housing would see some of these families moved away from emergency accommodation, where these services would be made available to them could access these services.

The city council says money from existing funds would be reallocated to pay for the additional homes. Credit: ITV News

Councillor Tom Renhard, Cabinet Member for Housing Delivery and Homes, said: “Supported accommodation helps address the support needs of families whilst providing asafe and more secure home. This helps families increase their resilience and helps them tostay in their home.

“We are concerned that following the end of the temporary eviction ban, we will see an increase of families becoming homeless due to lack of protections currently available to people in the private rented sector.

"Most of these families will end up in emergency accommodation, in a situation that can have a profound impact on their wellbeing.

“We are committed to reducing our use of emergency accommodation wherever we can, and if this proposal is agreed by Cabinet we will be able to support more families to move on from homelessness and start to turn their lives around.”

The council says the additional properties would be funded by reallocating the government Prevention Grant, which is currently being used to pay for emergency accommodation. This means that no new revenue funding would be needed.

It also adds that emergency accommodation costs more to provide than supported accommodation, as housing benefit cannot be applied. This means the additional homes would actually help the council save money.