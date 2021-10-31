Nine people have been arrested after at least four men were stabbed in a street fight in Bristol.

Police have cordoned off Queens Avenue in Clifton after what they described as “significant disorder” in the early hours of October 31.

Reports suggest “a number” of people were seen fighting in the street around 2.45am.

Four men were stabbed during the incident, while a fifth man went to hospital with a “similar injury”.

Three of the five have since been discharged but all five have been arrested, with a further four people in police custody.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Nine people have been arrested following significant disorder in the Clifton area of Bristol today (Sunday 31 October).

“Police were called at 2.45am to Queens Avenue, with members of the public reporting a number of people fighting in the street.

“Four males were found to have been stabbed. They were taken to hospital for treatment by paramedics. A fifth male also presented at hospital with a similar injury.

“They have all been discharged from hospital and have subsequently been arrested. Four other people are also in police custody.

“A police cordon remains in place while officers continue to carry out enquiries at the scene.”

The force said high-visibility patrols will be carried out in the area as a result of the incident.

A number of bus services, meanwhile, have been diverted because of the cordon - including First’s U1 service and the number 72.

In a tweet, the bus company said: “Due to the police closure of Queens Avenue, U1 services to Rupert St will divert via Queens Road to Park Row, and to the hub via Queens Road and Woodland Road.

“Service 72 to UWE will divert via Queens Road, Park Row, Woodland Road, and Tyndall Avenue in both directions.”