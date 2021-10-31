Police have apologised to a woman after she was bitten by a dog at an illegal rave near Bristol.

Jess Andrew claimed she was left in “constant pain” after being bitten at the unauthorised music event in Yate last year.

She was one of hundreds in attendance at the rave, which breached coronavirus restrictions at the time.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were deployed to break it up, during which Ms Andrew claimed she was bitten.

Inside the warehouse in Yate after police stopped the rave. Credit: Bristol Live / BPM Media

Now, one year on from the incident, a force spokesperson has confirmed an apology was given.

“Any injury sustained during police contact is regrettable,” they said. “Therefore, an apology was also made to the complainant for the injury they sustained.

"Any complainant who is unhappy with the outcome of their complaint is entitled to request a review by the IOPC."

But speaking to ITV News Ms Andrews said the force needed to do more before she would accept their apology.

A picture of one of the injuries Ms Andrew said she suffered as a result of the dog bite. Credit: Jess Andrew

The rave took place at a warehouse in Yate on October 31 last year.

Avon and Somerset Police had to draft in support from other forces to break it up.

Following the incident, which resulted in at least a dozen convictions, it was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

They reviewed the police’s handling of the event, as well as the incident involving the dog and Ms Andrew.

The spokesperson said two “organisational learnings” were identified.

“Firstly to ensure commanders on the ground have timely access to specialist tactical advice,” the spokesperson added.

“Secondly for dog sticks to be readily available to assist with releasing a dog's grip in the event of a bite."

These have subsequently been purchased.

"A copy of our report and an explanation of our findings was produced for the complainant in June 2021.”