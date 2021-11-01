A group of snorkelers captured the moment they came up close to blue sharks off the coast of Cornwall.

The striking blue sharks can be seen in pictures swarming around Aaron Barrett off the coast of Penzance earlier this month.

The creatures, which he describes as "like jewels in the sea", were apparently so curious he said they would "headbutt" his camera equipment and swim into his hands.

The photographer and videographer, who lives on Rame Head, said the pictures have received quite the reception with some saying they looked "more like immersive art" than the real creatures themselves.

Aaron says the sharks were anything but shy as they appeared to pose for the camera, even headbutting his equipment. Credit: Aaron Barrett (@abwatershots)

"I was wanting to go out earlier in the season to get some shots of [the sharks]," he said, saying the blue shark species usually disappear in October for the winter.

"So I booked a trip out of Penzance. I love shooting them because they're awesome creatures."

He rented a boat with Blue Shark Snorkel, which is based in Penzance, and was fortunate enough to capture the whole experience on camera.

The Blue Shark Snorkel trips are guided by snorkel instructors and people who have considerable experience with the sharks, with safety procedures in place.

"The water is still warm and it soon will start to get colder but October has been just about right to see the blues. It's not guaranteed but from November they trail off pretty fast," he said.

"It never gets old to swim with them though, they're awesome," he added.

"People have this image of sharks in their heads which is that they are scary, but actually blue sharks are so inquisitive and you feel so safe around them. They don't really have an angry manner and they just cruise up to you."

He said the sharks can often "feel" the camera is around them which prompted them to come directly up to him, even headbutting the equipment.

"They can feel it. They can even sense your heartbeat and they will come up to your chest," he said.

A close up of one of the blue sharks Credit: Aaron Barrett (@abwatershots)

"At first they are a little slow but when they get used to you being there, more come and they swim right up to you.

"They will come right past, touch you, touch the camera. They will brush into your hands sometimes. Some are curious and like to get pretty close and some stay a bit further afield. But it's just incredible."

In a Facebook post, Aaron wrote: "Who would have thought you could feel totally safe swimming with sharks, and do it in the English Channel?! These photos don’t do justice in how blue they really are, they are quite literally like jewels in the sea."

The blue shark is described as the elegant species of shark with beautiful metallic blue backs which provide brilliant camouflage out in the open ocean. They can reach up to 3.8 metres (12.5ft) and can usually be seen on the south coast of England from June to October, around ten miles offshore.

Globally, the blue shark is listed as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List. In the UK, it is a Priority Species under the UK Post-2010 Biodiversity Framework.