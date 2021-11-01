A public consultation on controversial plans to tighten byelaws on Dartmoor ends today, Monday 1 November.

Proposals include banning barbecues, camping in vans and restricting cycling to main tracks.

Dog walkers would also be obliged to keep their pets on short leads for part of the year.

The Dartmoor National Park Authority says it will meet to consider responses before any firm decision is made.

The revised byelaws will then be advertised in the press for a further six weeks and, subject to any feedback, they will then be sent to Defra for final confirmation.

According to the authority's website, "The byelaws are in place to protect the special qualities of Dartmoor National Park including its wildlife, habitats, cultural heritage, archaeology, and the livestock that graze the commons."

"The current set of byelaws relating to access land on Dartmoor were adopted in 1989 and are therefore over 30 years old.

"The review, agreed by Authority at its meeting held in public on 3 September, aims to ensure the byelaws are updated to be relevant and proportionate for modern society, clear and easy to understand, cover the right activities and areas and complement other powers and legislation."